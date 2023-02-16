LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 2.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.33% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $326,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $98.68. The company had a trading volume of 380,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.47.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,213 shares of company stock worth $1,007,992. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

