Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 64,080,000 shares. Currently, 31.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,470,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,543. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

