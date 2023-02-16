Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,003.84 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

