Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.03

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 2081970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Luckin Coffee Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of -0.66.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.