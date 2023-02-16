LooksRare 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.52 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $140.35 million and $40.52 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

