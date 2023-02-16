LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $18,800,648.96 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $18,800,648.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,745,744 shares in the company, valued at $154,091,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16.
- On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.
LKQ Stock Up 0.9 %
LKQ stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.
Institutional Trading of LKQ
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.