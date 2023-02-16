LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $18,800,648.96 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $18,800,648.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,745,744 shares in the company, valued at $154,091,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LKQ alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16.

On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.

LKQ Stock Up 0.9 %

LKQ stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.