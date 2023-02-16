LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $18,800,648.96 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQGet Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $18,800,648.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,745,744 shares in the company, valued at $154,091,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49.
  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16.
  • On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60.
  • On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.
  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.

LKQ Stock Up 0.9 %

LKQ stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.