Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance
LOB stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 194,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,087. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
