Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.39 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.10. 103,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,107. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

