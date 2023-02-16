Lisk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.72 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00004656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $156.78 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007615 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000959 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,616,741 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

