Lindsell Train Ltd Has $567.56 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Lindsell Train Ltd reduced its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,654 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up about 11.5% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 10.85% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $567,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.33. 60,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

