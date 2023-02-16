Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 174,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,121. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,077,000. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $9,302,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 724,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 501,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

