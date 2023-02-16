LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 814,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA raised shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 399.3% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 464,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 371,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,626 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 325,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $579.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

