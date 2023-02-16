LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 15.9%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) shares were down 15.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 76,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 64,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

LexaGene Trading Down 34.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

