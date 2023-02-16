Legend of RPS (LRPS) 1-Day Volume Tops $19.62

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”



