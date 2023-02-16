Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

LEGN stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

