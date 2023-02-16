Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE LGI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $19.18.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
