Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LGI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

