Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Short Interest Update

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Latch Stock Performance

LTCH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 561,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,067. Latch has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Latch by 10,730.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Latch by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,043,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 1,997,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latch by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,799,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 38,409 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Latch by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 263,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

