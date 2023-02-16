Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CAO Sells $38,703.50 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.41. 29,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.75. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,917,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 136,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.