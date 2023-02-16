Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder Sells 309 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,130. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.83. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

