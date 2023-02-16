Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Trading Down 1.5%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

About Kyowa Kirin

(Get Rating)

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.