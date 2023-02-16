Kujira (KUJI) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $77.34 million and $389,785.10 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00425965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,898.17 or 0.28210986 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.72418209 USD and is up 9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $318,843.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.