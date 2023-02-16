KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Reaches $8.56

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $8.56 or 0.00034659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $841.80 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

