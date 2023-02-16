Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.93 ($33.26).

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up €2.17 ($2.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €31.72 ($34.11). 46,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a one year high of €33.62 ($36.15). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.08.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

