Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Konecranes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Konecranes Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

