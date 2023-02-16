Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

KIRK remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,988. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osmium Partners LLC raised its position in Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 138,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

