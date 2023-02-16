Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 6,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTRA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 478,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

