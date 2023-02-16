Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 1,037,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,522.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $1.97 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.97.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

