Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 1,037,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,522.0 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $1.97 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.97.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMF)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.