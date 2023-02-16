Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 14.5% in January

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,881,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,814,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 248,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 84,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.55.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.