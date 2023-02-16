Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 14.5% in January

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,881,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,814,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 248,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,782,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 525,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,391 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 84,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.