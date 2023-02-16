Keith J. Allman Sells 69,203 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 1,524,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

