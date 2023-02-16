KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.00

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 476112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

