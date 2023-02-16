Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Kadant Price Performance

KAI stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.54. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Kadant by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kadant Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

