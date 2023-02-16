Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$223.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.85 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$9.05 EPS.

Kadant Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:KAI traded up $12.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,014. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

