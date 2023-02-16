Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Shares Up 9.9%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Jupiter Wellness Trading Up 94.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

