JUMPN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.26 (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUMPN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00425965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,898.17 or 0.28210986 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUMPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUMPN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.