JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $561.00

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 561 ($6.81) and traded as low as GBX 557.60 ($6.77). JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) shares last traded at GBX 561 ($6.81), with a volume of 104,535 shares.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £305.80 million and a PE ratio of -48.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

