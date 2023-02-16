JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 6,000 ($72.83) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.58) to GBX 6,000 ($72.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.97) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,479.17 ($66.51).

AHT opened at GBX 5,710 ($69.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £25.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,098.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,715.32. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,732 ($69.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

