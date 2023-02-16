JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €620.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €620.00 ($666.67) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($720.43) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($709.68) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) price target on Kering in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of KER traded down €5.20 ($5.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €561.40 ($603.66). The stock had a trading volume of 218,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($448.82). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €528.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €516.72.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

