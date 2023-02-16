Joystick Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.32 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and $30,808.07 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00018457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00216237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,619.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09182449 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,059.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

