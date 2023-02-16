Joseph Shulman Sells 554 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Joseph Shulman sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $14,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,520.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,911,266 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,516,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,628,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

