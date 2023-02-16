Joseph Shulman Sells 554 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Joseph Shulman sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $14,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,520.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RYTM stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,911,266 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,516,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,628,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
Featured Articles
