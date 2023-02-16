Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $56,147.95 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00044548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00018484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00215469 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,688.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01018504 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53,315.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

