Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $8.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

