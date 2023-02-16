JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JCRRF stock remained flat at $12.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Featured Stories

