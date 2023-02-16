Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,949,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 10,500,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.1 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.