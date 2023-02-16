Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 944,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 242,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,823. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland acquired 422,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,164,254.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,702,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $69,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Articles

