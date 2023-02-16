ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $105.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.30.

ITT opened at $94.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

