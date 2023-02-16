iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320,305 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 1.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $94,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,297 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.