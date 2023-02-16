iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 13,006 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the average daily volume of 5,500 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,350,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

