iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $103.77 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65.

