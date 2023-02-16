IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of UPST traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $969,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,593 shares of company stock worth $653,557. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.