IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,438 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.57. 102,929,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,798,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $678.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

